Hear Kurt Cobain's Isolated Vocal Track from "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

A video has been making the rounds today featuring Kurt Cobain's isolated vocal track from "Smells Like Teen Spirit," taken from Nirvana's seminal 1991 album, Nevermind. While it's not exactly new (It's been up since 2010), it's still a cool find, and you can listen in the video below.

Last year saw the release of a 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of Nevermind, which featured a previously unreleased live set as well as a collection of rare demos.

