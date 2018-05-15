Hear the Epic "Medley" from Newly Unearthed Grant Green Album, 'Slick! Live at Oil Can Harry's'

Grant Green at Oil Can Harry's in September 1975. (Image credit: Gerry Nairn/Courtesy of Resonance Records)

Resonance Records recently announced the first official previously unissued recordings of jazz-funk guitar icon Grant Green in more than 10 years. The two new discs—Slick! Live at Oil Can Harry's and Funk in France: From Paris to Antibes (1969-1970)—capture Green during what’s believed to have been his only performances in Vancouver and France. Grant died nearly seven years later, in January 1979.

Today, Guitar World presents the exclusive premiere of "Medley," one of the absolute highlights of Slick! Live at Oil Can Harry's. The medley in question finds Grant and his ace band ripping through "Vulcan Princess," "Skin Tight," "Woman's Gotta Have It," "Boogie on Reggae Woman" and "For the Love of Money." You can check it out below.

Slick! Live at Oil Can Harry’s was captured live September 5, 1975, at a popular club in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Taped three years after the 1972 Blue Note classic Live at the Lighthouse, this marks the latest known official live Green recording on CD/LP. Besides Grant on guitar, the band featured Emmanuel Riggins (electric piano), Ronnie Ware (bass), Greg “Vibrations” Williams (drums) and Gerald Izzard (percussion).

Funk in France: From Paris to Antibes (1969-1970) is being released in partnership with the Institut national de l'audiovisuel (INA) with remastered high-resolution audio transferred directly from the original tapes of the Office of French Radio and Television (ORTF). It's Resonance’s third album released in partnership with INA in a series of ORTF recordings, following 2016’s Larry Young—In Paris: The ORTF Recordings and 2017’s Wes Montgomery—In Paris: The Definitive ORTF Recordings.

Both albums will be released May 25 as deluxe 2CD, single CD and digital editions. For more information, visit resonancerecords.org.

Slick! Live at Oil Can Harry's Track List:

1. Now’s the Time (8:16)

2. How Insensitive (Insensatez) (26:02)

3. Medley: Vulcan Princess / Skin Tight / Woman’s Gotta Have It / Boogie on Reggae Woman / For the Love of Money (33:40)