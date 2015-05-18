Hear Yes Perform "I’ve Seen All Good People” from 'Progeny: Seven Shows from Seventy-Two'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a previously undiscovered live version of “I’ve Seen All Good People” by Yes.

The performance, which was recorded October 31, 1972, at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Canada, is from a pair of new archival releases from Rhino Records: Progeny: Seven Shows from Seventy-Two and Progeny: Highlights from Seventy-Two.

Both collections, which will be released March 25, feature newly discovered recordings from the prog-rock pioneers' '72 world tour.

Yes was firing on all cylinders in the fall of 1972. The their fifth studio album, Close to the Edge, was a huge success. The band captured the magic of that tour on their first live album, Yessongs, which was released in 1973 and sold more than a million copies.

The band recently discovered recordings of seven complete shows from the weeks leading up to the shows heard on Yessongs. The latest technology was used to restore the reel-to-reel recordings and bring out sonic details, creating an open, immediate sound that drops listeners into the front row.

Progeny: Highlights from Seventy-Two includes 90 minutes of live recordings from various shows. Progeny: Seven Shows from Seventy-Two is a 14-disc set that holds every note from all seven shows, as the band's tour jumped from Canada to North Carolina, and then Georgia and Tennessee, before their last stop in New York at Nassau Coliseum on November 20. This set comes in a cigarette-style flip top box with new artwork by Roger Dean.

This was Yes' first tour with drummer Alan White, who has been with the band ever since. He replaced Bill Bruford, who recorded Close to the Edge before leaving to join King Crimson. White had only three days to learn the band's live show before his first night on stage with Jon Anderson (vocals), Steve Howe (guitar), Chris Squire (bass) and Rick Wakeman (keyboards).

PROGENY: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEVENTY-TWO

Track Listing

Disc One

1. Opening (Excerpt From "Firebird Suite")

2. "Siberian Khatru"

3. "I've Seen All Good People"

a. "Your Move"

b. "All Good People"

4. "Heart Of The Sunrise"

5. "Clap/Mood For A Day"

6. "And You And I"

a. "Cord Of Life"

b. "Eclipse"

c. "The Preacher The Teacher"

d. "Apocalypse"

Disc Two

1. "Close To The Edge"

a. "The Solid Time Of Change"

b. "Total Mass Retain"

c. "I Get Up I Get Down"

d. "Seasons Of Man"

2. Excerpts From "The Six Wives Of Henry VIII"

3. "Roundabout"

4. "Yours Is No Disgrace"

PROGENY: SEVEN SHOWS FROM SEVENTY-TWO

Show listing:

October 31, 1972 Toronto, Canada

November 1, 1972 Ottawa, Canada

November 11, 1972 Durham, NC

November 12, 1972 Greensboro, NC

November 14, 1972 Athens, GA

November 15, 1972 Knoxville, TN

November 20, 1972 Uniondale, NY