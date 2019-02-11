Heart Detail Massive ‘Love Alive’ U.S. Summer Tour

Heart have announced a summer U.S. tour, “Love Alive,” their first outing in three years. The 39-city jaunt kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO and wraps September 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The band will be joined at select stops by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile. Along appearing are Elle King and Lucie Silvas.

Said Heart guitarist and singer Nancy Wilson, “I think this year is a good year to show the collective impact of some powerful women in music. We would usually steer clear of the female-centric concept, but in the light of current events it seems like the right statement at the right time."

Added singer Ann Wilson, “Sheryl and Joan we have known for a long time. We have hung out and appreciated each other's music onstage and off. Brandi Carlile is a fresh and authentic artist that we both love....and Elle King is my favorite new artist. She has so much soul and attitude! We are so thrilled to host all these artists on the ‘Love Alive’ tour.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 15 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Regarding the deep catalog of songs the band will pull form on the upcoming tour, Ann said: “It feels good to see people's eyes light up when we play one of the classic songs they know and love. I always wonder how a song like ‘Crazy On You’ hits the mind and soul of a 17-year-old in 2019...they seem to be as into it live as everyone else. When I think of the connection we continue to have with our very diverse audience, I am deeply grateful and always amazed!”

Added Nancy: “It's an incredible feeling and a great compliment to see our loyal fans and the new generation of Heart fans at the shows. It speaks to the songs as well as giving a bigger sense of history to the younger ones. It's authentic live music with no added prerecorded or auto tuned vocals or tracks blended in. No bells or whistles, smoke or mirrors. I think in many ways that's a whole new thing for young kids who love music and they know the difference and appreciate it. It's completely real.”

Check out the full "Love Alive" itinerary below.

Heart "Love Alive" tour dates:

7/9 St. Louis, MO +& Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/11 Chicago, IL +& Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/14 Toronto, ON +# Budweiser Stage

7/16 Montreal, QC +# Centre Bell

7/17 Mansfield, MA +# Xfinity Center

7/20 Hartford, CT +# Xfinity Theatre

7/21 Saratoga Springs, NY +& Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/23 Bangor, ME +# Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

7/24 Gilford, NH +# Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/26 Darien Center, NY ^# Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/27 Cincinnati, OH # Riverbend Music Theater

7/29 Bethel, NY +# Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/30 Syracuse, NY +# St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

8/1 Burgettstown, PA ^# KeyBank Pavilion

8/2 Camden, NJ ^# BB&T Pavilion

8/4 Cleveland, OH ^# Blossom Music Theater

8/5 Detroit, MI ^# DTE Energy Music Pavilion

8/7 Indianapolis, IN ^# Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/8 Nashville, TN ^# Ascend Amphitheater

8/10 Raleigh, NC ^# Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/11 Virginia Beach, VA ^# Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/13 Columbia, MD ^# Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/14 Charlotte, NC ^# PNC Music Pavilion

8/16 West Palm Beach, FL # Coral Sky Amphitheater

8/17 Tampa, FL ^# MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/19 Atlanta, GA %# Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/20 Birmingham, AL %# Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/22 Houston, TX ^# Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/23 Dallas, TX # Dos Equis Pavilion

8/25 Albuquerque, NM ^# Isleta Amphitheater

8/27 Chula Vista, CA ^# North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

8/28 Phoenix, AZ ^# Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

8/31 Denver, CO ^# Pepsi Center

9/3 Portland, OR ^# Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/4 Tacoma, WA ^# Tacoma Dome

9/6 Concord, CA ^# Concord Pavilion

9/8 Las Vegas, NV ^ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino

9/9 Hollywood, CA ^# Hollywood Bowl

+ with Sheryl Crow

^ with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

& Lucie Silvas opening

# Elle King opening

% with Brandi Carlile