Hell: Footage of Summer Breeze Festival Performance Available

NWOBHM veterans Hell have posted footage of their performance at this year's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on YouTube. You can also check it out below.

Hell -- who have been around since 1982 -- only this year released their debut album, Human Remains, which was 25 years in the making (take THAT Chinese Democracy.)

The band was formed by members of Race Against Time and Paralex, the latter of which has been named a "favorite" by members of Metallica.

You can find more information on Human Remainshere.