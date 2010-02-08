High On Fire Streaming New Track Off Forthcoming Album

Oakland, CA, power trio High on Fire premieres the eight-minute title track from their forthcoming new album Snakes for the Divine.

Click here to listen to "Snakes for the Divine."

The colossal song sees the Oakland band at the peak of its powers, injecting a progressive mien into its steamroller sound while legendary guitarist / vocalist Matt Pike conjures symbols describing “venomous reptiles, night goats, ancient crimes and endless time.” Snakes for the Divine will drop on February 23 via E1 Music.

When asked for comment on “Snakes for the Divine”, Pike described the song as "A tale of the atmospheric union of alien crossbreeding with Man's DNA and the creation of all Earth's religion by the reptilian agenda." He continued, "It will also kick your ass!"

In celebration of Snakes for the Divine’s impending release, High on Fire has announced a spring U.S. headlining tour. Presented by Decibel magazine and Stereogum, the three week trek will launch on March 31 in Minneapolis, MN, and will include support from Priestess, Black Cobra and Bison B.C.

Premium production by Fidelman – the man who produced Slayer’s “World Painted Blood” and is mixing the upcoming Metallica live album – boosts High on Fire’s strength and power while blackened lyrical tales of ancient wars, frozen planets and doomed societies emerge from Pike’s bellowing barks and throaty war cries.

The track listing for High on Fire’s Snakes for the Divine is as follows:

1.) “Snakes for the Divine”

2.) “Frost Hammer”

3.) “Bastard Samurai”

4.) “Ghost Neck”

5.) “The Path”

6.) “Fire, Flood & Plague”

7.) “How Dark We Pray”

8.) “Holy Flames of the Fire Spitter”

High on Fire features drummer Des Kensel and bassist Jeff Matz.