Greta Van Fleet, High on Fire, Chris Cornell, St. Vincent Win Grammys

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles last night, February 10. Among the guitar-based artists who took home statues were Greta Van Fleet, High on Fire, St. Vincent and, posthumously, Chris Cornell.

Greta Van Fleet were awarded a Grammy for Best Rock Album, with their From the Fires EP beating out offerings from Alice in Chains, Ghost, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

High on Fire’s “Electric Messiah” won the Best Metal Performance Grammy, coming out tops in a category that also featured Deafheaven, Trivium, Underoath and Between the Buried and Me.

In the Best Rock Performance category, Chris Cornell won for his song “When Bad Does Good.” Other nominees included The Fever 333, Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet and Halestorm.

Finally, the Best Rock Song Grammy went to St. Vincent, for “Masseduction,” who was nominated alongside Ghost, Twenty One Pilots, Bring Me the Horizon, and, once again, Greta Van Fleet, in the category.

The full nominee list in the above categories was as follows:

Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Ghost, Prequelle

Fall Out Boy, M A N I A

Weezer, Pacific Daydream

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Best Metal Performance:

Deafheaven, "Honeycomb"

Between the Buried and Me, "Condemned to the Gallows"

High on Fire, "Electric Messiah"

Trivium, "Betrayer"

Underoath, "On My Teeth"

Best Rock Performance:

The Fever 333, "Made an America"

Arctic Monkeys, "Four Out of Five"

Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good"

Halestorm, "Uncomfortable"

Greta Van Fleet, "Highway Tune"

Best Rock Song:

Ghost, "Rats"

Bring Me the Horizon, "MANTRA"

Greta Van Fleet, "Black Smoke Rising"

Twenty One Pilots, "Jumpsuit"

St. Vincent, "Masseduction"