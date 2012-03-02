Weekly Music Roundup: March 2, 2012

The big news this week was the debut of Slash's new single, "You're a Lie," which is set to appear on his second solo album, Apocalyptic Love, due out May 22.

Also debuting new tunes this week were High on Fire, Napalm Death, Taproot and Demon Hunter, and you can check out those and more below. Every Time I Die are currently streaming their new album, Ex Lives, in its entirety, and you can listen to it here.

This week on GuitarWorld.com, we premiered the new album from Christian Mistress, and the title track from If These Trees Could Talk's new disc, Red Forest.

[Note: YouTube's not allowing websites to use the old trick of setting the height of their embedded players really low to just get the play bar. Sorry for the clunky layout this week.]

Slash, "You're a Lie"

High on Fire, "Fertile Green"

Demon Hunter, "Someone to Hate"

Noel Gallagher, "Shoot a Hole in the Sun"

Napalm Death, "Analysis Paralysis"

Corrosion of Conformity, "The Moneychangers"

Taproot, "No Surrender"

God Forbid, "Don't Tell Me What to Dream"

House of Penance, "Sedition Through Scorn"

16 - "Her Little 'Accident'"

Owl City, "Home of the Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

Amberian Dawn, "Cold Kiss"

Future Of The Left, "Sheena Is A T-Shirt Salesman"

Spawn of Possession, "Servitude"