“I drank my liver into submission and snorted a mountain of cocaine, and I didn’t die. Now I’m trying to stay away from that stuff so I can still be around. I keep myself really busy with music”: The redemption of High on Fire and Sleep icon Matt Pike

By
published

All raw metal riffs and off-kilter tonalities, High on Fire’s Cometh the Storm is the return we’ve been waiting for. As Matt Pike and Jeff Matz explain, it is the product of overcoming depression, insecurity and illness – and indulging their progressive tendencies

Jeff Matz and Matt Pike
(Image credit: Jason Zucco)

Hornets’ nest guitar buzz, dark, doomy riffs and rhythms as foreboding as torrential thunderstorms are what make High on Fire heavy. What makes them stand out from their stoner-metal peers, however, is the way they imbue Sabbathian sludge with ’80s metal hooks, thrash attitude, psychedelic swirls and authentic Turkish folk melodies.

“I never wanted to be just a doom band,” says frontman Matt Pike, who cut his metal teeth in the ’90s with drone legends Sleep. “When we formed High on Fire, I was thinking we’d be more like Celtic Frost with maybe a little black metal in there. But that was just a starting point.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Wiederhorn
Jon Wiederhorn

Jon is an author, journalist, and podcaster who recently wrote and hosted the first 12-episode season of the acclaimed Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, an exclusive from Diversion Podcasts/iHeart. He is also the primary author of the popular Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal and the sole author of Raising Hell: Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends. In addition, he co-wrote I'm the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax (with Scott Ian), Ministry: The Lost Gospels According to Al Jourgensen (with Al Jourgensen), and My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts & Glory (with Roger Miret). Wiederhorn has worked on staff as an associate editor for Rolling Stone, Executive Editor of Guitar Magazine, and senior writer for MTV News. His work has also appeared in Spin, Entertainment Weekly, Yahoo.com, Revolver, Inked, Loudwire.com and other publications and websites.