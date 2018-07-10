History of Metal Guitar in One Song

'Metal guitar sure has evolved a lot over the years. Throughout the decades, the genre went from a form of heavy blues rock to death metal to stoner metal to doom metal, leaving scores of new subgenres in its wake.

In this well-conceived video by YouTube user gmcguitar (GuitarMasterClass.net), whose videos have been featured on our site in the past, we watch as a faceless guitarist (equipped with a seven-string Ibanez) tracks metal guitar's progress over the course of one five-minute song, from blues rock to djent.

