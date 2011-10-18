Hole Pull Out of Festival Upon Learning They Are Below Limp Bizkit on the Bill

When Courtney Love found out that her band -- Hole -- was billed lower than Limp Bizkit at the 2012 Soundwave Festival in Australia, she announced Hole wouldn't even take part in the proceedings.

Hole were due to join the tour in February and March with System Of A Down, Slipknot, Machine Head and A Day To Remember, but they pulled out when they saw their spot on the bill.

Love "took to the Twitters" with this message to festival promoter A.J Maddah: "What bloody flight of crazed fancy made you think we'd open for Limp Bizkit dude? No offence, that's nuts."

"Bloody"? Is Courtney British?

Anyway, Maddah also "took to the Twitters" with this message: "Like we were going to ask her permission every time we book a band. No point taking her back, only for her to cancel later, or turn up and act like a rotten twat to other artists and fans. I am really mad about this. I was given so many assurances that this would not happen when I took the booking."