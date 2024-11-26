“If you lined up Jimmy Page, Jonny Greenwood, and Will Sergeant, I’d pick Sergeant every time”: Courtney Love on why Echo & the Bunnymen's Will Sergeant is her “favorite guitarist on Earth”

News
By
( , )
published

Love also reveals that a new solo album – her first since 2004’s America’s Sweetheart – is well underway

Courtney Love of Hole performs on stage at Brixton Academy on May 5, 2010 in London, England. She plays a Rickenbacker 360 guitar
(Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images)

Grunge superstar Courtney Love has been busy. In addition to releasing her own rendition of Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren with 070 Shake, reuniting with Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur in the studio, and auctioning the handwritten lyrics to the band's 1994 classic Violet, Love has also found time to work on a solo album – her first since 2004’s America’s Sweetheart – featuring Echo & the Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant.

“Will Sergeant, my favorite guitarist on earth, from my favorite band agreed to work with me!” Love tells UK newspaper, The Standard [the piece misspells Sergeant’s name].

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.