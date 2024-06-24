“With Courtney, it enhanced my commitment as a woman to keep on rocking”: Courtney Love and bassist Melissa Auf der Maur have reunited in the studio – what this means for a possible Hole reunion

By
published

Courtney Love teased a Hole reunion in February – is it finally happening?

Melissa Auf der Maur and Courtney Love of Hole during Hole Concert '99 at The Palace in Los Angeles, California, United States
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Hole's Courtney Love and Melissa Auf Der Maur have posted a cryptic photo of themselves together at the studio. This marks the first time in over two decades that the two members of Hole have reunited, potentially hinting at new music.

“Having a blast – first time in studio together in 24 years!” posted Love on Instagram. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.