See Marilyn Manson Team Up with Courtney Love for New "Tattooed in Reverse" Music Video

Marilyn Manson have released the music video for their new single, "Tattooed in Reverse." You can watch it above.

The video for the Heaven Upside Down single—which was directed by Bill Yukich—features a cameo from Courtney Love, who makes a brief appearance as Manson's nurse. Manson had previously featured another famous friend, Johnny Depp, in the music videos for Heaven Upside Down tracks "KILL4ME" and "SAY10."

Manson's tour to promote last year's Heaven Upside Down has been—to put it rather mildly—an eventful one. First, he suffered a number of injuries after a stage prop fell on him during a show at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom last October. The following month, he came under intense criticism for pointing a fake gun at the audience during a show in San Bernandino, California. Then, during a show last month in Huntington, NY, Manson—after going a number of reportedly incoherent rants—walked offstage after only a handful of songs.

Despite these trials and tribulations though, Manson recently announced a summer tour with Rob Zombie.

You can find out more about the tour at marilynmanson.com.