No, this isn’t Photoshopped. Some dude actually turned his pedalboard into a diorama of a raging outdoor show using $3k worth of figurines

Traditionally, wild pedalboard builds fall into two camps. There’s the truly overstuffed, pushing 30 or 40 stompboxes (think Kevin Shields), or the stunningly color-coordinated (read: Jack White). But we’ve never seen anything quite like this.

The “Homieboard” cropped up on Facebook Marketplace in Arvada, CO back in February, but recent social media shares have seen the setup go viral, and it’s not hard to see why.

Look at the thing: it’s an outdoor show populated by Homies figurines, using an MXR Iso Brick as a stage, and an EVH Wah as a tour bus, flanked by limos. It certainly brings a whole new meaning to onstage pedalboard.

The build was spotted by The Tone Mob, who shared images with the inarguable caption, “This is without a doubt one of the wildest pedalboards on the internet right now.”

A post shared by Blake Wyland: Host Of The Tone Mob Podcast (@thetonemob)

A photo posted by on

Commentators are, understandably, freaking out. “If someone explained it to me, I'd probably say it sounds dumb. But after seeing the photos I think it's the coolest board on the planet,” said one commentator, expertly describing the difficulty we had in coming up with a headline for this article. “This just reached down into my childhood memories and violently pulled them to the surface,” adds another.

But the gauntlet may have been laid down for more toy-themed pedalboards, as one guitarist shared, “Hold my beer I gotta dig out my train set”.

Over on Facebook Marketplace, the original listing describes the ’board as “quite unique and detailed.” No kidding. Apparently, the setup features $3,000 worth of Homies figurines and took 35 hours to construct.

Pedals include a Boss TU-2, EVH wah, EVH Phase 90, MXR Analog Chorus, MXR Carbon Copy and MXR Reverb, while the MXR EVH Flanger was apparently obtained from Dweezil Zappa and can be authenticated.

The seller is inviting offers, but notes the ’board is insured for $5,000, so it’s probably best to start there. We don’t fancy stepping on it, though…

This isn’t the first time an unexpected piece of gear has cropped up on Facebook Marketplace – just last week, Mary Ford’s 1961 Gibson Les Paul SG Custom was tracked down on the site.

