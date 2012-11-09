How to Destroy Angels, Featuring Trent Reznor, Stream 'An Omen' EP

How to Destroy Angels, the new project from Nine Inch Nails mainman Trent Reznor, are now streaming their new EP, An Omen online. Listen via the SoundCloud player below.

The band — which also feature's Reznor's wife Mariqueen Maandig, along with frequent NIN collaborators Atticus Ross and Rob Sheridan — will release their debut full-length sometime in 2013 on Columbia.

While he has undoubtedly been busy with his soundtrack work and How to Destroy Angels, Reznor went on record recently assuring fans that there would be new material from Nine Inch Nails in the near future. "There will be new music," he told Rolling Stone. There are some things in the works."

Reznor also wouldn't rule out live dates for NIN, who many fans had presumed retired from live performances. "Yeah, if it feels right, it's a possibility," he said. "I never said that that wasn't going to happen, just that it couldn't go on as it was. Having a few years doing other things, I've enjoyed [them] and I'm enjoying doing How to Destroy Angels, and there will be a place for stuff that falls in the Nine Inch Nails column of things. It's a different kind of work."

An Omen is out November 13.