How To Write Songs, by Sam Fender and many more: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

The Songwriter Issue! TG delves into the make-up of some of the biggest acts around to find out what makes their tunes tick. Featured are Sam Fender, Jerry Cantrell, Larkin Poe, The War On Drugs, Bullet For My Valentine, The Manic Street Preachers & more. Reviews: Gibson Generation Acoustics, Sterling By Music Man Mariposa, Jackson Monarkh, Pro Co Lil' Rat. Learn songs by Kiss, Mastodon, Ed Sheeran & Sam Fender.

Plus! 32-page supplement: The Guitarist's Guide To Writing Songs

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale now!

Features

Joe Bonamassa:

Joe Bonamassa took a no-frills approach to gear for his new album – and yet, as he says, “It’s probably my most ambitious record...”

James Dean Bradfield:

He started out playing a Les Paul to sound like the Sex Pistols' Steve Jones. Now, he's channeling ABBA on the new Manic Street Preachers album and declaring, "I love my Strat!"

ABBA's Secret Weapon:

Guitarist Janne Schaffer reveals his role in the biggest hit-making machine of the 70s

The Art Of Songwriting:

30+ page feature, including: Sam Fender, Bullet For My Valentine, Larkin Poe, Jerry Cantrell, The War On Drugs, The Wildhearts and Pond

Learn To Play

Kiss – I Was Made For Lovin' You

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Mastodon – Pushing The Tides

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Reviewed

Gibson Generation Acoustic Collection

Sterling By Music Man Mariposa

Jackson Monarkh

Pro Co Lil' Rat

Guitar Lessons:

Session Styles: Explore new styles of music

Major Scale Basics: The scale that's the foundation for basically everything!

Plus!

32-page supplement: The Guitarist's Guide To Writing Songs

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale now!