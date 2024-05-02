“Designed to be the ultimate professional boost, overdrive and distortion device”: Human Technologies’ first-ever stompbox promises to cram “dozens of expensive high-end vintage pedals” into one little box

From the UK comes a new pedal firm, Human Technologies, and its first creation promises to condense “dozens of expensive high-end vintage pedals” into a single transparent overdrive pedal that's “designed to be the ultimate professional boost, overdrive and distortion device.”

At first glance, the Amp Driver looks like a standard overdrive pedal, offering four controls for Drive, Tone, Presence, and Volume. However, it gets interesting with the four switches beneath those knobs, which are labeled Pre-Gain, Focus, Tight, and Post-Gain.

Pre- and Post-Gain both switch gain stages into the signal path to emulate the sound and feel of tube amps, while the Tight control – which only works when Focus is engaged – filters the signal frequency in incremental stages.

With these switchable tube-simulating gain stages, the Amp Driver can dramatically revoice guitar signals, and is designed to work with any guitar and amp combination – versatility is key here.

Human says its newly designed circuit delivers an “unparalleled transparent natural overdrive” that can handle any overdrive-fueled task players need it to. That includes pushing or tightening amps, or for use as a preamp or dedicated overdrive when placed in front of a clean amp.

The firm, founded earlier this year, adds that it cuts no corners with its “component choice or build quality,” which is why you’ll find high-end audio jacks, potentiometers, switches, and German-made WIMA capacitors making up its debut offering.

There is also true bypass switching, as the pedal vies to become a suitor for both the studio and the stage.

(Image credit: Human Pedals)

All of Human Technologies' pedals are hand-built in Northern Ireland, with the Amp Driver costing $230 and available to ship worldwide.

Head to Human Pedals for more information.