“Designed to be the ultimate professional boost, overdrive and distortion device”: Human Technologies’ first-ever stompbox promises to cram “dozens of expensive high-end vintage pedals” into one little box

By Phil Weller
published

Hand-built in Northern Ireland, this new pedal offers greater control of pre- and post-gain staging to make a highly tweakable and transparent overdrive

Human Pedals Amp Driver
(Image credit: Human Pedals)

From the UK comes a new pedal firm, Human Technologies, and its first creation promises to condense “dozens of expensive high-end vintage pedals” into a single transparent overdrive pedal that's “designed to be the ultimate professional boost, overdrive and distortion device.”

At first glance, the Amp Driver looks like a standard overdrive pedal, offering four controls for Drive, Tone, Presence, and Volume. However, it gets interesting with the four switches beneath those knobs, which are labeled Pre-Gain, Focus, Tight, and Post-Gain.  

Phil Weller
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.