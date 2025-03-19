“The perfect addition to any traveling electric guitarist’s rig”: The new compact multi-FX to beat? Mooer’s Prime M2 crams amps, cabs, effects and a looper into an ultra-light, pocket-sized pedal with a touchscreen and rechargeable battery

Mooer has continued to develop its Prime line of Intelligent Pedals by launching the M2 – a characteristically futuristic take on the humble multi-effects pedal, which looks to be the firm’s most compact feature-packed Prime stompbox yet.

In a world where the likes of Line 6, Neural DSP and Fender are all hogging the limelight in the multi-effects amp modelling world, Mooer is one of the emerging unsung competitors that has slowly been making waves in its own corner of the market.

The firm has done so over the past few years by drip-feeding its ‘smart’ pedals into the market, from the Prime M1 – one of the smallest multi-effects pedals out there – all the way to the AI-equipped GS1000 floorboard.

Now, the firm has bolstered its arsenal by introducing a spiritual successor to its Prime P1 from 2022, with the Prime M2 promising an absurd amount of tones and functionality from a pedal that looks no bigger than your standard iPhone.

Indeed, the M2 looks more like a smart phone than a conventional effects pedal, with a circular touchscreen display – yes, touchscreen – that telegraphs exactly what function the stompbox is performing at any given moment.

It looks more compact than a Tube Screamer, but despite its humble chassis, the M2 boasts 194 built-in effect models and tonal emulations that can be arranged into the 80 included preset slots.

These tones are divided among “overdrive, preamp simulators, cabinet models, delays, reverbs, modulation” and more, with the M2 also allowing players to use third party IR sample files. A very, very neat function for a pedal this tiny.

But the tonal performance isn’t the only thing that makes the M2 so intriguing. It contains a looper with an 80-minute capacity and 10 recording save slots, as well as a metronome and drum machine that lets you play along to any of the included 56 drum grooves and four metronome varieties.

There’s also a tuner, Bluetooth functionality, MIDI compatibility and a built-in rechargeable lithium battery with six hours of life – so you don’t even need to plug it in when you’re playing – and a USB-C port for direct recording. Two footswitches have also been equipped, which can serve a multitude of functions.

It is, at least on paper, a very powerful and conveniently spec’d bit of kit, and though the tonal performance needs to be heard and felt before judgement can be passed, the Prime M2 enters quite comfortably as one of the smallest, lightest and most feature-packed multi-effects pedal out there.

That touchscreen is what has really got our attention. Usability is key when it comes to advanced signal processing and digital effects pedals, so the decision to implement one here, even on a pedal as small as the M2, is a nice touch.

“The Prime M2 Intelligent Pedal is set to be an impressive new addition to the Prime series,” writes Mooer.

“It features augmented functionality when compared to past models, yet still in a minimalist and easy-to-use package, keeping the size small and light yet still packing in footswitches, a touch screen, and other flexible control systems.

“Combined with the fact that the M2 is powered by a rechargeable battery, it makes for the perfect addition to any traveling electric guitarist’s rig.”

The price for the Prime M2 is yet to be confirmed, but with Prime M1 weighing in at $105, we can't imagine this will be far off that.

Head over to Mooer for more.