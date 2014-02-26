As I Lay Dying Frontman Tim Lambesis Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Kill His Wife

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has pleaded guilty to plotting to kill his wife.

As reported by Billboard, the singer entered the plea at a court in California and admitted he had paid a police officer — who was posing as a hitman — $1,000 to kill his wife, Meggan Lambesis. He also gave the hitman, who called himself "Red," photos of Meggan and the gate codes to their home.

Lambesis, who has admitted a felony charge of murder solicitation, will face up to nine years in prison as a punishment. He had agreed to pay the hitman $20,000 once he had completed the job. He had asked him to kill her while he was looking after their children to make sure he had an alibi.

As Guitar World reported in September 2013, Lambesis, 32, was arrested May 7, 2013, at the Barnes & Noble in Oceanside, California, after he was recorded telling the undercover agent that he wanted his wife dead. He gave him an envelope full of money and instructions on how to kill his wife.

His wife filed for divorce in 2012 after receiving an email from Lambesis saying he no longer loved her. She later learned he was having an affair.

Prosecutors had previously alleged the singer was on tour in August when he emailed his wife, telling her hat he wanted to end their relationship. She later learned that he was having an affair. His defense attorney said his client had been using steroids for body building, which had altered his mental state.

Lambesis' sentencing hearing is set for May 2.