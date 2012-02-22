As I Lay Dying Premiere Music Video for "Paralyzed," Plan to Hit Studio in April

As I Lay Dying recently premiered a new live music video for their song "Paralyzed," which appeared on the band's recent compilation album, Decas. You can watch the video, which was edited by guitarist Nick Hipa, below.

In other AILD news, the band are hard at work on their sixth studio album, and plan to hit the studio sometime in April to begin recording the follow-up to 2010's The Powerless Rise.

As I Lay Dying will be on the road this summer as part of the 2012 incarnation of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival. For the full lineup, head here.