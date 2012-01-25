Slipknot, Slayer, Anthrax and More Tapped for 5th Annual Mayhem Festival, Dates Announced

Over the weekend, we (inadvertently) broke the news via a video from the Ibanez booth at NAMM that Slipknot would be headlining this year's installment of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival.
It has now officially been announced that Iowa's heaviest export will indeed be headlining the main stage, with a stellar lineup in tow. Hitting the stage directly before Slipknot will be thrash titans Slayer, who will follow a special guest that will be announced on March 5.
“You knew we'd be back," said Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor. "Now, you know we're coming. This will be a tour people will scarcely want to miss. It will definitely be a show to remember. Can't wait to see the states again from behind a mask.”
Slayer bassist Tom Araya adds: "Mayhem 2012 might just be the last and greatest metal festival before the world ends! So wreak havoc and go out in style!"
The main stage will also feature a rotation of of artists, including The Devil Wears Prada, As I Lay Dying and Asking Alexandria. The bands will also rotate onto the Jagermeister Stage, which will be headlined by Anthrax.
The Jagermeister stage will also feature Whitechapel, High on Fire and the traditional Jagermeister opener.
ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MAYHEM FESTIVAL 2012 TOUR DATES:
- 6/30/2012 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
- 7/1/2012 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
- 7/3/2012 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater
- 7/4/2012 - Boise, ID - Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 7/6/2012 - Phoenix, AZ - Ashley Furniture Home Store Pavilion
- 7/7/2012 - Albuquerque, NM - Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion
- 7/8/2012 - Denver, CO - Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
- 7/10/2012 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
- 7/11/2012 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 7/13/2012 - Tampa, FL - 1-800-Ask-Gary Amphitheatre
- 7/14/2012 - Atlanta, GA - Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- 7/15/2012 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center
- 7/18/2012 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
- 7/20/2012 - St. Louis, MO - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
- 7/21/2012 - Chicago, IL - First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
- 7/22/2012 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
- 7/24/2012 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- 7/25/2012 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
- 7/27/2012 - Philadelphia, PA - Susquehanna Bank Center
- 7/28/2012 - Pittsburgh, PA - First Niagara Pavilion
- 7/29/2012 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
- 7/31/2012 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 8/1/2012 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake PAC
- 8/3/2012 - Boston, MA - Comcast Center
- 8/4/2012 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion
- 8/5/2011 - Hartford, CT - The Comcast Theatre