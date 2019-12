Iced Earth have just posted a music video for the title track off their new album, Dystopia, which you can watch below.

On top of that, Jon Schaffer and crew will be hitting the road in 2012 with Symphony X for what promises to be a very six-string-friendly winter tour. You can check out full tour dates here.

We recently caught up with Iced Earth guitarists Jon Schaffer and Troy Seele to talk about Dystopia, among other things, and you can check out the full chat here.