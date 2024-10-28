“I wish I never would have gone there. The consequences have been devastating on my life”: Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer shares statement following sentencing for US Capitol riot involvement

Iced Earth electric guitar player Jon Schaffer has issued his first public statement since being sentenced for his involvement in the 2021 US Capitol riot.

In early January, Schaffer was photographed storming the US Capitol building with a mob of Donald Trump supporters during the high-profile riot in Washington DC. A few days later, it was confirmed the Iced Earth co-founder had been arrested after he turned himself in to authorities, and faced six charges related to his involvement in the incident.

As per reports from Loudwire, last Friday (October 25) saw Schaffer receive his sentence, which amounted to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $200 financial assessment.

On October 25, Schaffer issued a lengthy statement via the Attorneys For Freedom law firm and said he “profoundly” regretted his actions, which he took in response to concerns he had over “the collapse of our country and the rule of law”.

“When the 2020 election took place and I saw many public officials and media outlets reporting that the election was stolen, my concern deepened,” Schaffer says. “This led to my decision to go to D.C. and have my voice heard. I'm not excusing my impulsive behavior.

“I was wrong, and I take ownership of my actions. I own the fact that I made a huge mistake, and I wish I never would have gone there. In fact, the consequences have been devastating on my life, family, friends, business, colleagues and business partners.

“I knew immediately that I had let my emotions get the best of me and made a terrible mistake. I drove home to Indiana the following morning on Thursday, January 7th, 2021. On the 8th I found my attorneys, and at my request they immediately reached out to the authorities. I willingly surrendered and cooperated with authorities.”

(Image credit: Juan Aguado/Redferns / ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in his statement, Schaffer reveals he spent several months in custody, and spent time “in solitary confinement with horrendous conditions, which was an extremely traumatic experience”.

“Until now, I have resisted the strong urge to issue a public statement due to my ongoing cooperation and the wishes of federal authorities. This extended period of silence has added additional challenges to my life as a public person.

“Since the beginning, I wanted to express my remorse for my actions and address the legitimate concerns of my fans worldwide. I watched as one media outlet after the next dragged my reputation through the mud and condemned me for not making any statement.

“However, I tried to be as productive as possible in lieu of my very damaged reputation and career.

“This whole situation has been extremely difficult. However, I know that I have become a better man because of it…This personal revival has inspired me to continue writing and recording music. I'm certain there will be a very positive outlook in my future artistic creations.

“To my fans who have continued to support me throughout this deeply embarrassing ordeal, I want to apologize for letting you down and thank you for keeping me going. To those fans who I have lost due to my decisions that day, I certainly understand.

“I humbly ask everyone to allow me to demonstrate through my actions how far I've come. I wish to continue to use my art to unite people, and never to divide.”

Schaffer's statement can be read in full via Attorneys For Freedom.