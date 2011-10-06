Iced Earth Streaming New Song, "Dystopia"

Iced Earth are now streaming the title track off their new album, Dystopia, over at Revolver's website. You can check out the track -- which should put to rest any fears among Iced Earth fans about Stu Block being able to fill the shoes of Matt Barlow -- right here.

Dystopia is due out on October 18 via Century Media Records.

In the coming weeks, we'll be featuring a set of exclusive guitar lessons with Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer and Troy Seele, who will show you how to play "Dystopia" and "Tragedy and Triumph" off their new album, and classics like "Burning Times" and "Violate."