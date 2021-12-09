IK Multimedia teams up with Mesa/Boogie for new AmpliTube collection

IK Multimedia has joined forces with guitar amp giant Mesa/Boogie to create the AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 collection.

Created using IK's meticulous Volumetric Impulse Response technology, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 brings a total of four new amps and five new cabs – all approved by the Mesa/Boogie team – to IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 software.

The four amps comprise of three models currently featured in the Mesa/Boogie lineup – the California Tweed, Triple Crown TC-100 head and Mark Five – and a beloved model from the company's past, the Mark IIC+.

The single-channel California Tweed boasts Mesa's Incremental multi-watt power amp with Duo-Class and Dyna-Watt technologies, which feature five power settings, two operating classes, and a trio of wiring configurations. The Triple Crown TC-100 head, meanwhile, boasts a multi-soak attenuator with five power options and a trio of channels, each with its own voicing switch.

The Mark V features three channels – with three modes in each channel – while the Mark IIC+ packs a sensitive lead channel with a dual cascading drive stage and a Deep Bass booster.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: IK Multimedia) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: IK Multimedia) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: IK Multimedia) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: IK Multimedia) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Aside from the amps, AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 buyers will also receive a quintet of cabs featuring California Tweed and RoadKing models with a wide variety of configurations plus a choice of Jensen or Celestion speakers. A pair of extra speakers from IK's work on the California Tweed can also be swapped into any cab.

The IK Multimedia AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 collection is available now for $/€99.99. Right now, users can also bundle the collection with its predecessor for the special intro price of $/€179.99.

For more info on the collection, stop by IK Multimedia.