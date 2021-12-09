Trending

IK Multimedia teams up with Mesa/Boogie for new AmpliTube collection

AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 brings a total of four new amps and five new cabs to IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 software

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 in action
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

IK Multimedia has joined forces with guitar amp giant Mesa/Boogie to create the AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 collection.

Created using IK's meticulous Volumetric Impulse Response technology, AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie 2 brings a total of four new amps and five new cabs – all approved by the Mesa/Boogie team – to IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 software.

The four amps comprise of three models currently featured in the Mesa/Boogie lineup – the California Tweed, Triple Crown TC-100 head and Mark Five – and a beloved model from the company's past, the Mark IIC+.

The single-channel California Tweed boasts Mesa's Incremental multi-watt power amp with Duo-Class and Dyna-Watt technologies, which feature five power settings, two operating classes, and a trio of wiring configurations. The Triple Crown TC-100 head, meanwhile, boasts a multi-soak attenuator with five power options and a trio of channels, each with its own voicing switch.

The Mark V features three channels – with three modes in each channel – while the Mark IIC+ packs a sensitive lead channel with a dual cascading drive stage and a Deep Bass booster.

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 in action

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 in action

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 in action

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 in action

IK Multimedia's AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 in action

Aside from the amps, AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 buyers will also receive a quintet of cabs featuring California Tweed and RoadKing models with a wide variety of configurations plus a choice of Jensen or Celestion speakers. A pair of extra speakers from IK's work on the California Tweed can also be swapped into any cab.

The IK Multimedia AmpliTube MESA/Boogie 2 collection is available now for $/€99.99. Right now, users can also bundle the collection with its predecessor for the special intro price of $/€179.99. 

For more info on the collection, stop by IK Multimedia

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.