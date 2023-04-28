Incubus announce new bassist for 2023 tour dates

Incubus have announced that Nicole Row will take on bass duties for the band’s remaining 2023 tour dates.

Row is an accomplished session player who has performed with the likes of Myley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and, most recently, Panic! at the Disco, who recently disbanded after 20 years.

Regular Incubus bassist Ben Kenney is currently recovering from brain surgery – Jeff Beck and Prince virtuoso Tal Wilkenfeld filled his shoes on the band’s January/February dates.

Incubus announced Row’s appointment in a social media post, sharing, “We are excited to announce that our good friend @nicolesrow will be filling in on bass for the remainder of our 2023 tour dates!

“As Ben continues to recover from his surgery, we welcome Nicole to the band and look forward to playing shows with her this year! We’re currently in rehearsals for the upcoming tour and can’t wait to get back out on the road to see everyone this summer! <3”

Row followed up with her own statement, sharing, “So grateful to be asked to fill in for their bassist @vatoben while he recovers! It's an honor to play music with such an iconic band and a wonderful group of people. Let’s gooooo!”

Incubus begin their stint with Row at the Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manuel on May 11, with shows continuing through October. See Incubus HQ (opens in new tab) for full dates.