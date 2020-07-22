Insane YouTuber names the 500 heaviest riffs ever written - and plays them all

You might know Nik Nocturnal for his lightning-speed ability to transcribe and cover newly-released tracks, or for his humorous takes on heavy metal stereotypes. He's also quite the riff connoisseur, often rounding up the best six-string lines in a variety of tunings.

Now, the YouTuber has taken it a step further, compiling 500 - yes, five hundred - of the heaviest riffs in existence. "I know what you must be thinking," The shredder jests. "'Hey Nik, you made an error in the title of your video and accidentally added an extra zero.' Nope."

Expect to hear everything from Metallica to Black Sabbath to Cannibal Corpse, Bring Me the Horizon, the Black Dahlia Murder and so very many more in this all-encompassing anthology of heavy. From thrash to grunge to extreme death metal, nothing is off the table.

Also on display is a rather impressive selection of metal-oriented electric guitars, including several Schecters - one being a 7-string - an ESP E-II Eclipse, an Ernie Ball Music Man and even a Aristides 080R 8-string.

For more from Nik Nocturnal, check out his official YouTube channel.