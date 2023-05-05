Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Making Of A Guitar Hero

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

40 years after SRV's debut, TG looks at the musical legacy of the blues guitar icon. Featuring interviews with contemporary blues virtuoso Eric Gales, Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, and a classic interview from the archives with Stevie Ray Vaughan himself. Plus! 20 Things Stevie Taught Us! Learn the tricks and techniques of this great player.

Interviews:

• Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

• HMLTD

• Indigo De Souza

• Richie Faulkner

• CLT DRP

Learn To Play:

• Mammoth WVH – Another Celebration At The End Of The World

• Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tightrope

• The Clash – London Calling

Reviews:

• Charvel Jim Root Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1

• Marshall Reissue Pedals

• Strymon Cloudburst

• Epiphone 1958 Korina Explorer

• Crazy Tube Circuits Unobtanium

Plus!

• Five ways to improve your strumming

• How to use digital delay

• Play like AC/DC

