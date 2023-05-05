Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Making Of A Guitar Hero

By Chris Bird
published

Also in issue 371! Interviews: Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, HMLTD, Indigo De Souza and more! Reviews: Charvel Jim Root Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1, Marshall Reissue Pedals, Strymon Cloudburst, Epiphone 1958 Korina Explorer, Crazy Tube Circuits Unobtanium. Learn songs by Mammoth WVH, The Clash and Stevie Ray Vaughan

n/a
(Image credit: Ross Marino / Getty Images)

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

40 years after SRV's debut, TG looks at the musical legacy of the blues guitar icon. Featuring interviews with contemporary blues virtuoso Eric Gales, Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, and a classic interview from the archives with Stevie Ray Vaughan himself. Plus! 20 Things Stevie Taught Us! Learn the tricks and techniques of this great player.

Interviews:

• Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

• HMLTD

• Indigo De Souza

• Richie Faulkner

• CLT DRP

Learn To Play:

• Mammoth WVH – Another Celebration At The End Of The World

• Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tightrope

• The Clash – London Calling

Reviews:

• Charvel Jim Root Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1

• Marshall Reissue Pedals

• Strymon Cloudburst

• Epiphone 1958 Korina Explorer

• Crazy Tube Circuits Unobtanium

Plus!

• Five ways to improve your strumming

• How to use digital delay

• Play like AC/DC

Subscribe!

Free pair of Orange earbuds and a 20-foot Crush cable, together worth £36.99 when you subscribe to Total Guitar!

Plus! Huge savings on the magazine price when you subscribe for six months.

Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Chris Bird
Chris Bird

Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.