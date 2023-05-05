Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Making Of A Guitar Hero

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.
Cover Feature:
40 years after SRV's debut, TG looks at the musical legacy of the blues guitar icon. Featuring interviews with contemporary blues virtuoso Eric Gales, Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, and a classic interview from the archives with Stevie Ray Vaughan himself. Plus! 20 Things Stevie Taught Us! Learn the tricks and techniques of this great player.
Interviews:
• Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
• HMLTD
• Indigo De Souza
• Richie Faulkner
• CLT DRP
Learn To Play:
• Mammoth WVH – Another Celebration At The End Of The World
• Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tightrope
• The Clash – London Calling
Reviews:
• Charvel Jim Root Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1
• Marshall Reissue Pedals
• Strymon Cloudburst
• Epiphone 1958 Korina Explorer
• Crazy Tube Circuits Unobtanium
Plus!
• Five ways to improve your strumming
• How to use digital delay
• Play like AC/DC
