Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The All-Star Masterclass

Cover feature:

Total Guitar recruits some of the world’s finest players to help you improve your playing. Heading up the mammoth 40+ page extravaganza is a selection of video lessons from Cory Wong, Sophie Lloyd, Josh Middleton and more, plus a raft of bite-sized tips and bespoke advice from acts such as The Darkness, Iron Maiden, Philip Sayce, Guthrie Govan and more!

Interviews:

• Baroness

The power of Baroness comes from two guitarists with an unconventional appraoch to songwriting and gear. Lead player Gina Gleason reveals how it all works...

• The Hives

“Real rock 'n' roll gets your heart pumping!” – With their first album in more than a decade, The Hives are delivering high-speed thrills with a "kick-ass" guitar sound.

Learn to play:

• Guns N' Roses – Perhaps

• Blur – Coffee & TV

• Nirvana – All Apologies

Reviews:

• PJD Guitars York Standard

• The TG Test: Laney Ironheart Foundry Leadtop and Dualtop heads

• Squier Paranormal Custom Nashville Stratocaster

• Positive Grid Spark GO

• Electro-Harmonix Andy Summers Walking On The Moon Flanger

