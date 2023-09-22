Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The All-Star Masterclass

By Chris Bird
published

In issue 376: Interviews with The Darkness, Cory Wong, Sophie Lloyd, Baroness, The Hives and more; new gear from PJD, Laney, Squier, Positive Grid and EHX reviewed, and learn songs by Guns N' Roses, Nirvana and Blur!

TGR376
(Image credit: Future)

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now!

Cover feature: 

Total Guitar recruits some of the world’s finest players to help you improve your playing. Heading up the mammoth 40+ page extravaganza is a selection of video lessons from Cory Wong, Sophie Lloyd, Josh Middleton and more, plus a raft of bite-sized tips and bespoke advice from acts such as The Darkness, Iron Maiden, Philip Sayce, Guthrie Govan and more! 

Interviews:

• Baroness

The power of Baroness comes from two guitarists with an unconventional appraoch to songwriting and gear. Lead player Gina Gleason reveals how it all works...

• The Hives

“Real rock 'n' roll gets your heart pumping!” – With their first album in more than a decade, The Hives are delivering high-speed thrills with a "kick-ass" guitar sound.

Learn to play: 

• Guns N' Roses – Perhaps

• Blur – Coffee & TV

• Nirvana – All Apologies  

Reviews: 

• PJD Guitars York Standard 

• The TG Test: Laney Ironheart Foundry Leadtop and Dualtop heads

• Squier Paranormal Custom Nashville Stratocaster 

• Positive Grid Spark GO

• Electro-Harmonix Andy Summers Walking On The Moon Flanger 

