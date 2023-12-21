Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The best of 2023!

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here to purchase a single copy, or click here to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

Total Guitar rounds up the highs of this amazing year of music, complete with slew of new interviews with the guitarists who made it all happen. Featured are Kirk Hammett, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake Kiszka, Wolfgang Van Halen, Cory Wong, Yvette Young and many more. TG’s resident ace tutor Jon Bishop has created a lesson on how to play like the stars of 2023, and we take a look at the guitars, amps and FX that have rocked our world in TG's Gear Of The Year feature

Learn To Play:

• Blink-182 - Dance With Me

• Led Zeppelin - I Can't Quit You Baby

• Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine

Reviews:

• Epiphone Kirk Hammett 'Greeny' 1959 Les Paul Standard

• Fender Vintera 70s Jaguar & 70s Competition Mustang

• Guild Surfliner Deluxe

• Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro

• Jackson Pro Plus Dinky

• Taylor Beacon Tuner

