Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The best of 2023!

By Chris Bird
Also in issue 379! Interviews: Kirk Hammett, Nuno Bettencourt, Cory Wong, Yvette Young, Nita Strauss and more. Reviews: New gear from Epiphone, Fender, Guild, Jackson and more. Learn songs by Led Zeppelin, Phoebe Bridgers and Blink-182

Cover Feature:

Total Guitar rounds up the highs of this amazing year of music, complete with slew of new interviews with the guitarists who made it all happen. Featured are Kirk Hammett, Nuno Bettencourt, Jake Kiszka, Wolfgang Van Halen, Cory Wong, Yvette Young and many more. TG’s resident ace tutor Jon Bishop has created a lesson on how to play like the stars of 2023, and we take a look at the guitars, amps and FX that have rocked our world in TG's Gear Of The Year feature

Learn To Play:

• Blink-182 - Dance With Me 

• Led Zeppelin - I Can't Quit You Baby 

• Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine

Reviews:

• Epiphone Kirk Hammett 'Greeny' 1959 Les Paul Standard

• Fender Vintera 70s Jaguar & 70s Competition Mustang

• Guild Surfliner Deluxe

• Native Instruments Guitar Rig 7 Pro

• Jackson Pro Plus Dinky

• Taylor Beacon Tuner

Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.