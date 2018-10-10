Instrumental Math-Rock Trio Covet Premiere Official Video for "Glimmer"

Today Guitar World is premiering "Glimmer," the new video from Covet, the Bay Area-based instrumental math-rock band featuring two-handed tapping guitarist Yvette Young. The song comes off their recently-released EP, Effloresce.

Young told Guitar World that she originally composed “Glimmer” as a “delicate and soft acoustic song. But when I played it one day with the band, it evolved into this heavy moody piece with massive modulated delays and lots of reverb. It’s cool how sometimes songs can be reborn and take a whole new shape when you put it in the context of a full band. It still works as a solo acoustic piece, but it’s just different! I’m thinking of releasing it acoustic still.”

As for the “Glimmer” video, Young explained, “The video was kind of a collaborative brainstorm. I had the idea to have something crumbling in slow motion but I was at a loss as to what we could burn that wouldn’t be interpreted as iconoclastic or sacrilegious. David, our bass player, suggested we somehow burn ourselves and then after further research, we found out we could get ourselves 3-D printed and could burn that stop-motion style!

“The idea was to juxtapose us burning with us playing in a candlelit room with the burgundy color of velvet which symbols royalty or fame. We wanted to create a video that suggested anti-idolatry and destroying the self and thus destroying ego. It was a blast, and Tom Flynn, our videographer, did a great job framing the shots and doing the stop-motion shots to the music. We love working with him because he’s very musical with his editing and his framing is always so tasteful.”

In addition to her work with Covet, Young has also garnered a large following on her YouTube channel, where she posts various two-handed tapping playthrough videos and other clips.

Covet are currently on tour with instrumental prog-rockers Polyphia. All dates are below.

Covet tour dates with Polyphia:

October 10 San Diego, CA Music Box

October 11 Los Angeles, CA 1720

October 12 Pomona, CA The Glass House

October 13 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

October 14 San Francisco, CA Slim’s

October 15 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

October 16 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

October 19 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

October 20 Lawrence, KS The Granada

October 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

October 23 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

October 24 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

October 25 Columbus, OH Woodlands Tavern

October 26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

October 27 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

October 28 Toronto, ON Mod Club

October 30 Montreal, QC Le Belmont

October 31 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 1 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

November 2 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

November 3 Washington, DC Rock & Roll Hotel

November 4 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

November 6 Orlando, FL The Abbey

November 7 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

November 9 Dallas, TX Trees

November 10 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

November 11 Austin, TX Barracuda