Iridium Jazz Club Label to Release Live Recordings by Nels Cline, Stanley Jordan, Arlen Roth

Iridium Jazz Club in New York City has signed a deal with Entertainment One to distribute its new label, IridiumLive. The label will offer audiophile-quality live releases recorded at the club.

IridiumLive will debut its first albums on September 25. These include a compilation album, The Les Paul Trio & Friends' A Jazz Tribute To Les, featuring Stanley Jordan, Bucky Pizzarelli, Jane Monheit and Wilco's Nels Cline, plus live albums by Gregg Rollie featuring Alan Hayes and Arlen Roth and the Cordobas.

On October 30, IridiumLive will release albums by Donna Jean Godchaux Band and Corky Laing and the Memory Thieves.

"One-of-a-kind performances are taking place all the time at the Iridium," says Dough Yoel, producer of the IridiumLive releases. "Our goal is to record as many of these moments as possible and give music lovers the chance to hear and own them. It's akin to the Grateful Dead's 'Dick's Picks' series. These are our golden moments that we wanted to share with you."

The label also will expand the reach of its regular HD audio/video broadcasts of concerts by Mick Taylor, Marshall Crenshaw, Adrian Belew and others on theiridium.com/iridiumlive/ and on Facebook.

For more information on releases, visit theiridium.com.

September 25

Les Paul Trio & Friends - A Jazz Tribute To Les

Gregg Rollie featuring Alan Haynes - Live at the Iridium

Arlen Roth and the Cordobas - IridiumLive #3: 2.29.12

October 30

Donna Jean Godchaux Band - IridiumLive #4: 7.12.12

Corky Laing and the Memory Thieves - IridiumLive #5: 8.1.12

Photo: Justin Borucki