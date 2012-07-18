Iron Maiden Bassist Announces Debut Solo Album

Iron Maiden bassist and chief songwriter Steve Harris has announced the release of his debut solo album, British Lion.

"I've always been proud to be British," said Steve of the album title. "I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be. It's a massive part of being me. It's not like I'm flag-waving or trying to preach, this is not a political statement at all. It's like supporting your football team, where you come from. I just think it lends itself to some really strong imagery too, and to me it fits in with the sound."

British Lion is comprised of ten tracks written by Harris and a team of collaborators during downtime with Iron Maiden. The album was mixed by longtime Maiden producer Kevin Shirley and is due out September 25 via UMe.

British Lion Track Listing: