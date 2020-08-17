Is this the first taste of Mateus Asato’s solo album?

We’re always up for a good Mateus Asato jam on Instagram, but it looks like the ridiculously talented electric guitar player - who ranked highly on our list of the 20 best guitarists of the decade - may now be gearing up to unleash a solo record on us.

A recent post from Asato which features a 30-second clip of the guitarist at his heaviest and shreddiest, is coupled with a caption that merely says, “Studio time.”

As for what this means is anyone’s guess, but we’re hoping for more, and soon.

Asato has been long at work on a solo album, which was originally slated for release in 2019, according to an interview with Forbes.

studio time ✌️ Mateus Asato A photo posted by @mateusasato on Aug 16, 2020 at 5:20pm PDT

In other Mateus guitar news, he recently unveiled the newest version of his Suhr signature model, the Mateus Asato Classic T, writing on Instagram:

“It’s been more than six years since the first time that Suhr has opened their doors to me – and the chronology of the facts involving the brand and I brings me lots of gratitude: from a regular visitor to a demo guy; then an ‘endorsed-by-guitarist’ to ‘hey this is my new signature line.’ The majority of the chapters of my musical journey so far is marked by me playing their instruments.

“This video not only shows the process of making my third Suhr Signature Model but also represents what this relationship is about – it takes time, effort and passion in all details. A good reminder to never forget the hard work behind the scenes. Having a signature model not only means a good sign of recognition but also refreshes the purpose of why I make music.”