Izzy Stradlin Issues Statement on Guns N' Roses' Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

In the months leading up to Guns N' Roses' impending induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it seems like we've heard from just about everyone who has ever been in the band. Except one: Izzy Stradlin.

That's all changed now, as the mysterious ex-Gun has released an official statement on the HOF. It reads:

"I have waited up to this point to see what would become of the GN'R induction into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. I would like to say THANK YOU and GRACIAS to Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for the acknowledgement of our works over the years as a band. BIG THANKS to all my bandmates who helped get us to where we are today. And, of course, THANK YOU to all of the people on this planet (including, but not limited to, the entire universe and beyond, etc., etc., etc.) who have supported Guns N' Roses from day one. Adios, Amigos!"

There is still no word on whether or not he will attend the ceremony, which takes place this Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.