J Mascis doesn’t like Johnny Marr’s acclaimed signature Fender Jaguar: “It doesn’t work at all for me”

J Mascis has said he doesn’t get on with his Johnny Marr signature Jaguar, despite the fact he was given one by the Smiths legend himself.

Mascis was talking through his extensive guitar collection in a recent YouTube clip for Reverb when he made the passing comment [at approx 14.33], while holding his preferred Lake Placid Blue Jaguar.

“I have like a Johnny Marr one he gave me, or something – that's my other Jag,” says Mascis in the video. “It doesn't work at all for me, really. Nothing about it works for me.”

Mascis does not elaborate on his personal beef with Marr’s signature guitar. However, Fender’s “fantastically non-standard” Johnny Marr signature Jaguar is widely hailed as one of firm’s finest offset builds and is considered by many to be the best example of a Jaguar on sale today.

The Dinosaur Jr. man is, of course, something of an expert in offsets himself, and has played a huge role in popularizing the once-derided Fender designs. He has also worked with Fender to develop his own signature J Mascis Jazzmaster and, more recently a signature Tele, based on his much-loved ’58 Telecaster.

While Mascis does not delve further into his critique of Marr’s signature – for diplomatic reasons, we imagine – the rest of the interview offers a surprisingly open discussion with the often tight-lipped musician.

Elsewhere, he reveals that “there’s hardly ever a Jazzmaster or a Big Muff on any studio recording”, despite his famous live association with both products, encapsulated most recently in the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi.

Mascis also reels out a stunning array of sparkle-finished vintage instruments, including a selection of Jazzmasters and his ’58 Tele, alongside the Strat he favored on recent Heavy Blanket recordings, a ’60s Gibson ES-330 (a purchase inspired by Jesus And Mary Chain guitarist Jim Reid), a Gibson Les Paul Deluxe and the SG he used to write the opening riff of Out There.

We also particularly enjoy Mascis’ typically off-hand recounting of how he came to acquire his pair of ’59 Jazzmasters.

“I played drums in this band Witch and we got a royalty check for $12,000 that I didn’t know was coming. And I’m like, ‘Oh, I have twelve thousand dollars!’ And then I [went right out and] bought two ’59 Jazz’s for twelve thousand dollars with the check. And now they’re worth more. Which is good.”

It certainly is. For context, recent Reverb listings of ’59 Jazzmasters have carried individual prices in the region of $16,000.

“Yeah, I’m surprised,” comments Mascis. “Because I’m usually not very good at that sort of thing. I’m always like: ‘Buy high, sell low!’”

You can watch Reverb’s full interview with Mascis above.