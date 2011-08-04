Jack White and Bob Dylan Record "Lost" Hank Williams Songs

Thirteen contemporary artists, including Jack White and Bob Dylan, were tasked with taking unfinished lyrics and ideas written by the late Hank Williams and turning them into full-fledged songs. The collection, titled The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams, will be released on October 3.
The notes in question were found after the country legend's death in a leather briefcase that had belonged to him. Hank Williams died in 1953 at the age of 29.
According to Rolling Stone, this was originally conceived as a solo project for the senior Dylan (whose son Jakob appears on the song "Oh, Mama, Come Home"), but he ended up singing on a single track, "The Love That Faded."
The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams Track Listing:
- Alan Jackson – ‘You've Been Lonesome, Too’
- Bob Dylan – ‘The Love That Faded’
- Norah Jones – ‘How Many Times Have You Broken My Heart?’
- Jack White – ‘You Know That I Know’
- Lucinda Williams – ‘I'm So Happy I Found You’
- Vince Gill and Rodney Crowell – ‘I Hope You Shed A Million Tears’
- Patty Loveless – ‘You're Through Fooling Me’
- Levon Helm – ‘You'll Never Again Be Mine’
- Holly Williams – ‘Blue Is My Heart’
- Jakob Dylan – ‘Oh, Mama, Come Home’
- Sheryl Crow – ‘Angel Mine’
- Merle Haggard – ‘The Sermon On The Mount’