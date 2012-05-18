Jack White to Attempt New World Record

After being denied the official world record for shortest concert of all time by the people at the Guinness Book of World Records, Jack White, undeterred, has announced plans to try for yet another world record.

For the remainder of his current tour, White will devote each show to attempting to break the world record for most metaphors in a single concert.

An official press release reads: "The attempt may prove very exhausting and at times even dangerous, but the results could prove to be glorious and possibly even vainglorious. White and Third Man Records are certain that the extremely scientific and intricate analysis of the metaphors that occur will be examined in accordance with Guinness' usually very thorough methods probably, or at the very least if somebody answers the phone at the pub.

Third Man Records encourages all attendees of said concerts to please not interfere or interject with any metaphors that they witness occur during the show as to not disqualify or worse yet, trivialize the metaphor in question. In addition all concert attendees are encouraged to entice as many metaphors to occur during the show that they possibly can as long as they don't endanger themselves or Mr. White."

Jack White's debut solo album, Blunderbuss, is out now on Third Man Records.

