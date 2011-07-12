Jack White Collaborates with Rapper Black Milk

Jack White has announced that the latest single to be released on his Third Man Recordings record label will be from rapper Black Milk.

Two tracks, "Brain" and "Royal Mega," are available for streaming at this location.

Both tracks were not only co-produced by White, but feature the playing of the former White Stripes frontman as well. He contributed guitar to "Brain" and played drums on "Royal Mega."

In other recent Jack White news, The Raconteurs are set to play their first show in over two years this fall at the MI Fest in Brooklyn, Michigan, on September 17.