The Raconteurs to Play First Show Since 2009

The Raconteurs are set to play their first show in over two years this fall. The band will co-headline the MI Fest in Brooklyn, Michigan, on September 17 along with Sheryl Crow.

So far, the performance at the Michigan festival is the The Raconteurs' only announced show of 2011.

Many are speculating that this may signal the start of a new album cycle for the band. Speaking to Billboard, Brendan Benson said: "I don't know when the next time we'll all be available to make a record, or even talk about it, will be."

The Raconteurs feature Jack White (The White Stripes, The Dead Weather), Brendan Benson (solo), Jack Lawrence (The Greenhornes, Blanche, The Dead Weather) and Patrick Keeler (The Greenhornes.)

The band's last album was 2008's Consolers of the Lonely.