Explore some of Jack White's craziest and coolest custom guitars on his new website

We've talked about the making and wild inner workings of Jack White's Three-Wheel Motion Low Rider Fender Telecaster before, but of course, there's much more to the White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather veteran's custom electric guitar collection than crazy Telecasters.

In fact, White has launched a new website focusing on his art and design works that – aside from showcasing his work in the mediums of photography, upholstery and sculpture (who knew?) – takes visitors deep into his collection of custom-built guitars, including the aforementioned Low Rider Tele.

Step on over to jackwhiteartanddesign.com, and you'll find hi-res photos of, and the stories behind, “The Copper Triple Jet,” the "Three Golden Gibsons," the “Triple Green Machine” and more.

Image 1 of 2 Jack White's "Copper Triple Jet" guitar (Image credit: Jack White Art & Design) Image 2 of 2 Jack White's "Triple Green Machine" custom guitar (Image credit: Jack White Art & Design)

“The Copper Triple Jet” is a "fake" Gretsch boasting three Gretsch humbuckers, with an MXR micro-amp preamp installed inside the middle pickup, while the "Three Golden Gibsons" are, respectively, a limited-edition, gold hardware-adorned "Fort Knox" Les Paul and Flying V gifted to White by Gibson, and a "Fort Knox"-style Firebird subsequently commissioned by White.

The “Triple Green Machine,” meanwhile, is a heavily-modded Gretsch Anniversary Jr. with, get this, a light-based theremin with a control knob, and a green bullet microphone that can be pulled out of the guitar and sung through.

Built, like the “Copper Triple Jet,” by master luthier Randy Parsons, it's featured in the 2009 documentary, It Might Get Loud.

If all of this sounds interesting to you, there's a lot more where that came from on White's website, including a look at his diddley bow (which also features in It Might Get Loud), White's "Three Women" series of stunning custom acoustic guitars and a closer look at the Triplegraph digital octave pedal White designed with CopperSound Pedals, and unveiled to the world last September.

To take a look at these, and more of White's creations, stop by Jack White Art & Design.