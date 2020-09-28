Jack White and CopperSound Pedals team up for awe-inspiring Triplegraph digital octave

We all know how much Jack White loves his pitch shifting effects, and now the electric guitar player has teamed up with CopperSound Pedals for the Triplegraph, a digital octave pedal boasting three proprietary Morse-code telegraph keys and an integrated auxiliary loop.

Loaded with a DSP Blackfin Processor, the Triplegraph triggers an octave down with the left key, an octave up with the right key and a killswitch or auxiliary loop with the middle.

In Kill mode, the middle key acts as a momentary killswitch, allowing players to remove the dry signal and attain a fully wet octave up and/or down when used in conjunction with the octave keys.

In Auxiliary, players can connect one or more effects in parallel with the octaves via the send/return jacks, and trigger them in momentary bursts.

Additionally, the high and low octaves can be triggered in parallel with the dry signal when the octave keys are pressed independently.

The octaves themselves track seamlessly with zero latency, and can be triggered in latching or momentary modes using the “Loctave” toggle switches located in between each stainless-steel-and-aluminum key.

The Triplegraph is the result of four years of work between White and CopperSound, a collaboration that began after the company dropped off a custom, one-of-a-kind Telegraph Stutter momentary killswitch pedal for White at Third Man Records’ headquarters in 2016.

Almost immediately, CopperSound received a message that White loved the pedal and saw even greater potential for it, with an idea for an expanded version featuring three keys.

After working together, White road-tested prototypes of the Triplegraph during the recording of and touring for his most recent album with the Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger.

The Triplegraph is offered in a matte black finish with yellow and white print for $399.

There’s also a limited run of 100 with an exclusive yellow finish, black and white print, custom steel machined serial badge plate, Certificate of Authenticity signed by White, custom-designed book and special-edition box for $449.

Both models also come with a 130+ page book documenting the origin story of the pedal.

For more information, head to CopperSound.