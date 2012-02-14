Jack White Debuts "Love Interruption" Music Video

As promised, Jack White has just debuted the official music video for his new single, "Love Interruption." Watch it below.

"Love Interruption" is the first single to be released from White's upcoming debut solo album, Blunderbuss, which is out on April 24 via White's own Third Man Records.

Aside from White, the video features guitarist/vocalist Ruby Amanfu, clarinet player Emily Bowland,and pianist Brooke Waggoner.

"Love Interruption" is now available as a 7-inch single through Third Man Records and features the non-LP B-side "Machine Gun Silhouette."