Jack White Debuts "Sixteen Saltines" Music Video

Jack White has just debuted a bizarre new music video for his song "Sixteen Saltines." (Who knew a song called "Sixteen Saltines" would have a weird video?) You can watch the clip below.

"Sixteen Saltines" is from White's upcoming solo debut, Blunderbuss, which will be released April 24 through his own Third Man Records.

Over the weekend, White released 1,000 copies of his latest single, "Freedom," via a virtually untapped distribution system: helium balloons. You can check out video and photos from the April Fools' Day release of "Freedom" here.