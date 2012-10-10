Jack White Premieres "I'm Shakin'" Music Video

Jack White faces off with himself in the third music video from his debut solo effort, Blunderbuss. Check out the Dori Oskowitz-directed clip for "I'm Shakin'" below.

"I'm Shakin''" is also the album's latest single and will be released by Third Man Records as a 7-inch October 30 along with the non-album B-side "Blues on Two Trees." The single will feature two different covers, one of which can only be purchased at White's upcoming live shows.

Blunderbuss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts upon its release in April, marking White's first-ever No. 1 record in the U.S.

While no audio samples have surfaced just yet, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that White will be providing the score for an upcoming Disney film, The Long Ranger, which is slated for a 2013 release.

"Jack's an amazing songwriter with a unique style," Bruckheimer told Variety earlier this year. "We're thrilled to hear his fresh take on the 'William Tell Overture.'"