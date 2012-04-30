Jack White Scores Number One Album in U.K.

As predicted last week, Jack White's debut solo album, Blunderbuss (buy it on iTunes), has landed in the No. 1 spot on the charts in the U.K., toppling Adele by a margin of nearly two to one.

While competition is a bit steeper on this side of the pond, White also is expected to score his first-ever No. 1 album in the United States later this week, with the official chart positions being revealed Wednesday.

White had previously topped the UK charts twice as a member of the White Stripes, with 2003's Elephant and 2007's Icky Thump landing at No. 1.

Blunderbuss is out now on Third Man Records.