Jack White's 'Blunderbuss' Is 2012's Top-Selling Vinyl LP

The White album has surpassed Abbey Road.

Jack White's Blunderbuss LP was named the top-selling vinyl album of 2012, beating The Beatles' perennial vinyl top-seller, which had claimed the No. 1 spot for the past seven years.

The LP version of White's album, which was released on Third Man/Columbia, sold slightly more than 33,000 copies, according to Soundscan figures and an announcement from White's people yesterday morning.

Blunderbuss also is the bestselling new vinyl album (excluding reissues and archival releases like Abbey Road) since 2008, when Soundscan began tracking charts for new vinyl album sales again. In October, Billboard noted that 2012 vinyl sales, while representing only 1.5 percent of the market for new albums, were up 16.3 percent compared to 2011 figures.

Blunderbuss, which is up for three Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, also earned a place in several year-end Guitar World lists, including our top 50 studio albums of 2012.

2