"Finally!" Jackson cements its relationship with Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser with a single-pickup, skull-emblazoned Soloist

Sepultura electric guitar player Andreas Kisser has been a Jackson man for three decades, and now, the brand has finally honored the longtime devotee with a none-more-metal signature guitar, the Quadra.

The Andreas Kisser Pro Series Signature Soloist Quadra, to give it its full name, is an interesting build that simplifies the usual Soloist sonic equation, while also giving the template a unique visual makeover.

Kisser takes the extremely shred-friendly six-string for a spin in the video below, in which he also outlines his excitement at “finally“ getting a Jackson signature.

For starters, Kisser's Soloist is outfitted with a Nyatoh body and a graphite-reinforced maple neck adorned with a bound, 25.5," 12-16" compound radius ebony fretboard sporting 24 frets and Pearloid Sharkfin inlays.

Sonically, the Quadra's as simple as it gets – an EMG 81 'bucker (which Kisser refers to in his demo as “the pickup of thrash metal”) at the bridge, and a single volume knob. Hardware-wise, it's armed with a recessed Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo – for all the whammy weirdness your heart could ever desire – and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners.

Of course, though, we can't ignore the elephant (or, in this case, skull) in the room – the guitar's artwork, which is a detailed homage to the cover of Sepultura's most recent album, Quadra.

“After three decades of playing Jackson guitars, it is an honor to have the opportunity to release my own signature model,” Kisser said of the guitar in a press release. “With the Quadra, I wanted to create a guitar that was comfortable to play, looked killer, and provided great quality as well as performance.

“I knew the cover of our latest album, Quadra, would be a perfect fit for the artwork,” he went on. “The design was inspired by speaking to friends, studying and researching the history of money. Sepultura fans have been asking for a signature model from me for a long time, so I’m happy we can finally give them a chance to own the very same ax I use to shred my riffs and solos on stage.”

The Jackson Andreas Kisser Pro Series Signature Soloist Quadra is available now for $1,399.

