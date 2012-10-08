Jake E. Lee Announces Return, Puts Out Open Call for Vocalists

At long last, one of the most reclusive guitarists in rock history is about to make his triumphant return.

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee is reportedly at Las Vegas' The Hideout Studios working on a new studio album that will feature guest appearances from Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, In This Moment's Maria Brink, former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno and many more.

Lee is looking to hit the road in 2013 and is in need of a vocalist who can tackle both classic Ozzy and Badlands tracks, as well as his new material. The guitarist has issued an open call for vocalists, who can audition by sending an email here with an MP3 or a link to an MP3 featuring the singer taking on a classic Ozzy or Badlands tune.

The winning candidate will not only tour with Lee next year, but will also head into the studio with the guitarist, who is looking to record a second album with a new band sometime in 2013.

Nearly a year ago, Lee made a rare appearance in the music video for Beggars & Thieves' "We Come Undone." Check it out below.